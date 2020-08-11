LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 45,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,228. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

LGGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About LEG & GEN GRP P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

