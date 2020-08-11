Luna Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $7,268.61 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,268.61 and approximately $342.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00112470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.01825036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00185031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00119848 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

