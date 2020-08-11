Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MQBKY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. 4,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,408. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

