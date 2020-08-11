Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $567,887.43 and approximately $103,654.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00112470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.01825036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00185031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

