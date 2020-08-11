Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:OQMGF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marban project, Garrison project, Simkar property, and various exploration properties in Ontario and Québec. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

