Melon (MLN) Price Hits $24.11 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Melon has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $30.13 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.11 or 0.00213943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $710.42 or 0.06304650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00049108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.