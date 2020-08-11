Metal Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and $9.89 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.