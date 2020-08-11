MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0012

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $266,897.93 and $52,195.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $719.22 or 0.06374105 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013833 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

