Metaverse ETP Price Down 19% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.03324530 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,731,887 coins and its circulating supply is 78,731,782 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.