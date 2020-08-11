Monolith (TKN) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $103,826.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00005244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $699.84 or 0.06198403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Monolith's official Twitter account is

Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

