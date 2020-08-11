MVL (MVL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,227.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. MVL has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $202,227.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 111.9% higher against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene, IDEX and Cashierest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,309 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology, IDCM and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

