NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 1,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.46.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

