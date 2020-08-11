Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 523,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 53.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 55,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 7,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

