Ocean Protocol Market Cap Reaches $136.98 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $136.98 million and $7.71 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00112884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.01825615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00185075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00119905 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,937,273 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.