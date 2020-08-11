PIXEL Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $451,599.79 and $1.28 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,290.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.68 or 0.02468228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00606137 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

