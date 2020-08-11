PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $361.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $704.45 or 0.06236821 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013819 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.