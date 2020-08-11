PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. PRIZM has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $517,451.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,283.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.02466799 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00638611 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,404,495 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

