Proton (XPR) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $3.04 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $719.22 or 0.06374105 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

