PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of ICGUF remained flat at $$17.53 during trading on Tuesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

