Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.22% of BlackRock worth $186,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,691,000 after purchasing an additional 288,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.64. 576,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,376. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $596.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

