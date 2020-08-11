Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $2,415,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 152,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. 30,957,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,813,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

