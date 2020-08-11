Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,872 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

