Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 96,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

