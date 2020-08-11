Qwertycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $657,304.42 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $657,304.42 and approximately $391,255.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

