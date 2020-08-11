QYNO 1-Day Volume Hits $66.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $485.67 and $66.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

