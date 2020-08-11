Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.20 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $147.96 million and $48.20 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00112884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.01825615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00185075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,797,675,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bittrex, IDCM, QBTC, Nanex, Cryptohub, Upbit, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

