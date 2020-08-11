ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. 339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.23. ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs.

