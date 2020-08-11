Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 84.7% in January

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROYL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Royale Energy Funds has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Get Royale Energy Funds alerts:

About Royale Energy Funds

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.