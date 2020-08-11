Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Starbucks worth $115,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,225,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

