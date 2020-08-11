Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.26 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Safe has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $69,370.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004350 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

