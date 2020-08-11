salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $26,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.99. 5,010,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.61, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $875,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $1,662,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701,614 shares of company stock valued at $131,564,356. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

