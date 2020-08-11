Sather Financial Group Inc Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,584. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $232.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average of $195.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

