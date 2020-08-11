Semux Market Cap Reaches $307,283.25 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Semux has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $307,283.25 and approximately $137,204.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00033317 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00026317 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004140 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000584 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000120 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

