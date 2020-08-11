Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Drops By 82.9%

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 185,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,968. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

