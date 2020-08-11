Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Decreases By 84.8%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF remained flat at $$0.23 on Tuesday. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

