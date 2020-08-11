Short Interest in Axel Springer SE (OTCMKTS:AXELF) Declines By 82.6%

Axel Springer SE (OTCMKTS:AXELF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AXELF stock remained flat at $$72.35 on Tuesday. Axel Springer has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.