Short Interest in Directview Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Declines By 70.7%

Directview Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIRV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Directview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Directview Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

