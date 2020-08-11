Short Interest in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Declines By 83.3%

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO remained flat at $$17.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Gyrodyne has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 646.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Gyrodyne worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

