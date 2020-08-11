Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declines By 71.8%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 385,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,705. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78.

