Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Drops By 71.3%

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.42. Kirin has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $23.69.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Kirin had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

