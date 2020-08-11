Short Interest in LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Declines By 82.9%

LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of LUNDIN PET AB/S stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739. LUNDIN PET AB/S has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

