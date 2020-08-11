Short Interest in NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Declines By 71.4%

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NMHLY traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 733,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,351. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

