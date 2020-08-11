Short Interest in Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Declines By 70.8%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the December 15th total of 1,896,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Securitas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCTBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

