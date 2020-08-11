Short Interest in SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Declines By 84.4%

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.25. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808. SMC has a 52-week low of $306.48 and a 52-week high of $569.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.72.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

