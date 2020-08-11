Short Interest in Surgutneftegas (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Declines By 83.8%

Surgutneftegas (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the December 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SGTPY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,417. Surgutneftegas has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Get Surgutneftegas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgutneftegas in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Surgutneftegas Company Profile

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.