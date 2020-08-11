Short Interest in Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII) Drops By 99.2%

Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,038,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WTII traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 14,013,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,410. Water Technologies International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

