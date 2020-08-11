Short Interest in Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Decreases By 98.6%

Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKULF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Weekend Unlimited has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.31.

Get Weekend Unlimited alerts:

Weekend Unlimited Company Profile

There is no company description available for Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Weekend Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weekend Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.