Short Interest in WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Declines By 89.5%

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of WJRYY stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 11,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,175. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.18.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

