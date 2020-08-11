Short Interest in WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Expands By 340.0%

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.09. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

About WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

