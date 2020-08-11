Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Increases By 371.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the January 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,881.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWLNF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS WWLNF remained flat at $$85.20 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.